Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Short Interest Update

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,129,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 13th total of 1,999,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:TGASF remained flat at $$0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. Towngas China has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Towngas China Company Profile

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

