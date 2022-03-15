Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

