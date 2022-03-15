Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 190 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

PRU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. 10,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,255. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.92 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

