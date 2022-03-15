Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.650-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67 billion-$5.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.59 billion.

TPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.22.

TPX traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. 7,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,605. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 70,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

