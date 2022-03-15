CHS Inc. (CHSCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.42 on March 31st

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,219. CHS has a 12-month low of $25.65 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

