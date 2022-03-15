Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €106.00 ($116.48) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €111.91 ($122.97).

Puma stock traded up €1.24 ($1.36) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €71.92 ($79.03). The stock had a trading volume of 523,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €99.24.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

