Novozymes A/S (NVZMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.57 on April 5th

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.567 per share by the biotechnology company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

NVZMY traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. 19,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVZMY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

