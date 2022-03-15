Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.33. 9,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,200. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.50 and a 200-day moving average of $285.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

