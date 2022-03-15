Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $771,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,082,000 after buying an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 197,328 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.79.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

