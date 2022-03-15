Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,853 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 37,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.46. 370,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,510,027. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $131.72 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.