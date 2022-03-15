Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 431.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.40. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $231.35 and a 12-month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

