Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $771,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.15. The stock had a trading volume of 16,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $240.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.79.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.89.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

