6,540 Shares in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCO. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 275,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Shares of UCO traded down $13.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,090. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $205.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.95.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

