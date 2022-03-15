Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases 495 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.