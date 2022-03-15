Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 611 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.4% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,246,196,000 after buying an additional 414,835 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

AAPL stock opened at $151.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

