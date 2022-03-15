Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cadence Bank NA’s 3rd Largest Position

Cadence Bank NA lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

