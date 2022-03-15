Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.31

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 7905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
