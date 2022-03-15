Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.31

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 7905 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Prudential by 23.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 18.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.