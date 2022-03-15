Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000.

NOBL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.36. 594,511 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.80. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

