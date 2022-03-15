Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.73

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $26.73, with a volume of 299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

