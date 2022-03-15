Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $16.45

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $17.40. Hawaiian shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 6,810 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $897.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 625.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

