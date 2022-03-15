Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Post Holdings Partnering stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,471. Post Holdings Partnering has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.