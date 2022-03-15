DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.64. DocGo shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 3,975 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price target on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

