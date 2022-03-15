Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.31. 308,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,301,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crew Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The company has a market cap of C$501.66 million and a P/E ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.03.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

