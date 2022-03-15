Berry Data (BRY) Reaches Market Cap of $613,632.24

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market cap of $613,632.24 and $38,533.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.17 or 0.06538018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.50 or 0.99824384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00040534 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

