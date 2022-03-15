Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $879.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $959.00 million. Range Resources posted sales of $626.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

RRC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,445. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

