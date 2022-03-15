TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,819,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

