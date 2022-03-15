Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 99,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,000 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 4.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $150.96. 13,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

