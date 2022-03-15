Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 45.3% in February

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 13th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,190,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,020. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

