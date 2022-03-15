International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. International Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,241,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,457,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $784,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.