DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

