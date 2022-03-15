Eric Harold Yecies Buys 5,000 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies acquired 5,000 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $15,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.13. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,812. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $2,111,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $1,793,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 27.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 205,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter worth $993,000. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFMD. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

