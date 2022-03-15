A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Announces Dividend of $1.35

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.3538 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

AMKBY stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.