A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Announces Dividend of $1.35

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 1.3538 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
AMKBY stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
