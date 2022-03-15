Warburg Research Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €116.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €116.00 ($127.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price target on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) price target on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.37 ($132.27).

Shares of Symrise stock traded up €1.96 ($2.15) on Tuesday, reaching €99.28 ($109.10). 470,163 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €109.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €117.50.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

