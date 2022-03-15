Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

