Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 4,216.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,239,000 after purchasing an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Allstate by 29.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 872,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 7.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average is $122.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

