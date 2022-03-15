Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 338 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $157.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day moving average is $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

