Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $196.66.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

