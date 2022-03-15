Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,418 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Tronox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Tronox by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 4,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

