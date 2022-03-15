Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE BAC remained flat at $$41.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 422,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,137,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $332.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

