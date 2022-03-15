OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. OneMain reported earnings of $3.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.63 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE OMF opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OneMain by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,819,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.