carsales.com Ltd Plans Dividend of $0.31 (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3131 per share on Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of CSXXY stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. carsales.com has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

