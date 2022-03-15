TheStreet Lowers SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

SuRo Capital stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.42%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SuRo Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its position in SuRo Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

