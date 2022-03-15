The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $23.30.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

