PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) will report sales of $346.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $360.90 million and the lowest is $335.10 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $306.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,508,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,800,000 after purchasing an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $99,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $44.98 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

