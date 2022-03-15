$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.
About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
