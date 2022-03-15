$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) will report $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.31 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.35 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.04.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

