PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal stock opened at $96.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day moving average of $199.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.