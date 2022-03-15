Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.