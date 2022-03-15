CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

In other CoreCivic news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 900,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

