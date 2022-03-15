Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.31 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

