Revain Market Capitalization Achieves $394.76 Million (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Revain coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Revain has a total market capitalization of $394.76 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00104417 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

